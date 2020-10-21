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Baby bottles & teats
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Philips Avent Anti-colic teat
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SCF635/27
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User manual
All (13)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
For which kind of food can I use the variable flow teat?
Is this product recyclable?
Why is the AirFree vent better for my baby?
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