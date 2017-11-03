2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF651/27
2 pieces
Newborn flow
0m+
The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.
3.5
of 5
11
Reviews
Houtman
03/11/2017
Nederland
Aanrader voor pasgeboren baby’s
Mijn baby was een rand-prematuur. Ivm weinig moedermelk heb ik deze speen goed kunnen gebruiken samen met borstvoeding. Om en om. Mijn baby had er geen moeite mee. Enige nadeel is als je de speen op grote fles zet, dat het nopje naar binnen gaat na 5 min zuigen, door zich vacuüm te trekken.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/27 Natural-speen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/27 Natural-speen
AllSta22
29/10/2013
Deutschland
Gewöhnungssache:)!
Ein starkes Produkt, mit dem sich mein Kind (und ich!) schnell anfreundete! Viel besser als die Standardflaschen! Super Leistung!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/27 Natural-Sauger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/27 Natural-Sauger
Krümmel1
29/10/2013
Deutschland
Gewöhnungssache:)!
Ein starkes Produkt, mit dem sich mein Kind (und ich!) schnell anfreundete! Viel besser als die Standardflaschen! Super Leistung!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/27 Natural-Sauger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/27 Natural-Sauger
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011