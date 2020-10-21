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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & teats
All series
Philips Avent Natural teat
Discontinued
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SCF651/27
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User manual
All (7)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
For which kind of food can I use the variable flow teat?
Is this product recyclable?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response teat collapses
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