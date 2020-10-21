2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF751/13
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilise my Philips Avent products?
Can fizzy, pulpy or hot drinks go in the cup?
Is this product dishwasher safe?
Why does my Philips Avent Cup scale differ from the packaging?
Are Philips Avent cups compatible with other Avent products?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How to clean and sterilise my Philips Avent sippy cups
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair