I was delighted to find out that I had been selected to test out this great baby food maker. Especially with having a one year old and a newborn who will eventually be eating fresh meals from this too. I have tried other baby food makers. But I must say, none of them can match the quality the Phillips baby food maker offers. I first tried out the defrost function which worked just as expected. I then tried the blender function which I was also delighted with. Exceeding my expectations with the amount of power it put into blending, I didn't need to blend it for as long as I thought. I also used the steam function which I couldn't be happier with. This baby food maker is going to make my life so much easier now when it comes to prepping my babies dinners, and even more! The only fault I have is that the bottom part of the jug is difficult to access to clean effectively. The instructions were easy to understand and it even included a book with different recipes to try. I love this product and would definitely recommend to anyone.