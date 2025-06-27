2 year warranty
Healthy steaming
Steam and blend in one jar
Easily defrost and reheat, easy to use and clean
Easy to use and clean
Weaning advice and recipes
Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.
You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in a single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.
From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining meat, fish and pulse ingredients and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker supports you every step of the way.
4.2
of 5
469
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
NSLondon
27/06/2025
United Kingdom
The best product to prepare healthy meals
We’ve been using this product every day for both of our children, and it’s been the best way to prepare high-quality meals. For example, we simply chop a bit of potato, add spinach, broccoli, and small pieces of beef or chicken, then cook everything together. Very easy and very practical. Today, our kids are both strong and healthy!
Pros
Quick and easy to prepare food. It was our family member!
Cons
Due to the high level of limescale in the water, the kettle can get damaged from daily use. Perhaps the part where the water is poured in could be improved to make it less prone to breaking
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF883/02 4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF883/02 4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender
mariaantaria
21/07/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Not only for baby but for the whole family
I am very pleased with this; I cook for my little niece, and it's great if you don't want to spend too long in the kitchen and serve your kid healthy food. It blends, steams, defrosts and reheats- all in one jug. I use it now to cook for the whole family, not only for the little one, as this is so much healthier with steaming. Overall it is easy to clean, but the little white part at the bottom of the jug collects bits of food, so make sure you wash it after using or fill it with the water. It came with a handy recipe book which was quite helpful for a beginner like me. Good quality product!
Pros
easy to wash, easy instructions, doesn't take up much space in the kitchen.
Cons
can't think of any cons at the moment.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF883/02 4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF883/02 4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender
Sammyh7311
21/07/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great Product. Would recommend 100%
why i rate this a 5* because it amazing. so grateful i was able to test this product. Defiantly recommend 100%. You can put fish,meat,veg and fruit and it blends perfectly, way cheaper than shop bought jars. i love how it small and can fit perfectly in a corner. its dishwasher safe so it easier to clean. if i didnt want to puree the food i can just steam it and afterward can keep it in the container it comes with and pop it in the freezer. i also love how their different settings so you can have a smooth puree or if you wanted to have it with chunks. Another thing it come with easy instructions and has a little recipe book of different foods you can make.
Pros
Blends really well, you can reheat and freeze the food you have blended, very powerful, quick and easy to use, washes easily,Has different settings for defrost ,reheat and steam.
Cons
none i can think off
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF883/02 4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF883/02 4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period