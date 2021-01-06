Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Soothers
All series
Avent Teether Animal-Shaped Range
Discontinued
Support
SCF890/01
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
All (5)
Can the teethers be sterilised?
What material are the teethers made of?
How long should my baby use the Philips Avent teether?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How to clean the Philips Avent teether
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you