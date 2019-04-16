I've been using this product for less than a month and I must say I am impressed with the sterilisers end results. I found this product easy to use. I would say good value for money. It's effective quick and easy and gets the job done. After every use I always wipe it clean and would recommend this with any steriliser purchased. A bonus for this steraliser is that its small (yet still fits everything in) so is perfect if your going away for Couple of days etc. Will fit in 5 bottles and teats and dummies and toys/rattles. Fits perfectly in kitchen and doesn't take up much room at all. I would definitely recommend this product to People and I'm very pleased with the overall results. I would definitely buy this product again as it's made my life so much easier. I have had other sterilisers in the past and this one is Definitely by far the best one I have used!