2 year warranty
Discontinued
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Sterilises in 10 minutes
Fits 5 Philips Avent bottles
Space saving 2-in-1 design
Efficiently sterilise your bottles and accessories by putting teats, caps and soothers in the included small basket. The steriliser also has a slender design that won't take up much space.
The steriliser will keep its contents—baby bottles, breast pumps, etc.—sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
The sterilising cycle lasts approximately 10 minutes, after which it switches off automatically.
4.3
of 5
25
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Nicki0505
16/04/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
An over all great hygienic prouduct to use.
Great for space, being able to get more in saves time. Leave bottles hygenicly sterilized and quick and easy to use. A great product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF922/01 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF922/01 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Sapper7697
12/03/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Perfect for busy new parents
This advent 2 in 1 steriliser is a brilliant addition to every new family. It looks sleek and doesn’t take up much room at all (perfect when your house is suddenly full of new products as well as a baby haha) it’s simple to use even when sleep deprived and the fact that it sterilises in ten minutes is a godsend when you forget to put it on so baby doesn’t have to wait long for their next feed. It doesn’t have any parts that are difficult to clean so it’s a dream to look after too. Considering how compact it is you can fit a full days worth of sterilising in one use!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF922/01 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF922/01 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Smiley346
11/03/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Very easy to use
I've been using this steriliser now for some time and it's great. It's really easy to use as well as clean and the fact it keeps things sterilised for upto 24 hours is awesome and makes it a pleasure to use especially with night feeds.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF922/01 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF922/01 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.