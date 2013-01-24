Search terms
Compact, effective sterilisation
Compact and easy to use, the Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser enables you to sterilise standard and wide neck bottles in one easy step. See all benefits
2-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Efficiently sterilise your bottles and accessories by putting teats, caps and soothers in the included small basket. The steriliser also has a slender design that won't take up much space.
The steriliser uses natural steam to sterilise baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.
The steriliser will keep its contents—baby bottles, breast pumps, etc.—sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
The sterilising cycle lasts approximately 10 minutes, after which it switches off automatically.
The steriliser has a compact design yet cleverly holds up to 5 Philips Avent baby bottles at once.
With an open design, it's easy to keep the heating plate clean, so you can sterilise with clean steam every time.
The steriliser's lid has been cleverly designed so that it can be hung on the side of the steriliser after use or used to take out and stand the baby bottles and other products on.
The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard-neck and wide-neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.
