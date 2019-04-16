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  • Compact, effective sterilisation
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  • Compact, effective sterilisation
  • Compact, effective sterilisation
  • Compact, effective sterilisation
  • Compact, effective sterilisation
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Compact, effective sterilisation
  • Compact, effective sterilisation
  • Compact, effective sterilisation

Discontinued

Philips Avent2-in-1 electric steam steriliser

SCF922/01

4.3
| (25) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
Compact, effective sterilisation
Compact and easy to use, the Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser enables you to sterilise standard and wide neck bottles in one easy step.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Space-saving design

Compact, effective sterilisation

  • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs

  • Sterilises in 10 minutes

  • Fits 5 Philips Avent bottles

  • Space saving 2-in-1 design

2-in-1 steriliser design

2-in-1 steriliser design

Efficiently sterilise your bottles and accessories by putting teats, caps and soothers in the included small basket. The steriliser also has a slender design that won't take up much space.

Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

The steriliser will keep its contents—baby bottles, breast pumps, etc.—sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

Fast cycle and auto shut off function

Fast cycle and auto shut off function

The sterilising cycle lasts approximately 10 minutes, after which it switches off automatically.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

25

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

3

16/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An over all great hygienic prouduct to use.

Great for space, being able to get more in saves time. Leave bottles hygenicly sterilized and quick and easy to use. A great product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF922/01 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF922/01 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser

12/03/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for busy new parents

This advent 2 in 1 steriliser is a brilliant addition to every new family. It looks sleek and doesn’t take up much room at all (perfect when your house is suddenly full of new products as well as a baby haha) it’s simple to use even when sleep deprived and the fact that it sterilises in ten minutes is a godsend when you forget to put it on so baby doesn’t have to wait long for their next feed. It doesn’t have any parts that are difficult to clean so it’s a dream to look after too. Considering how compact it is you can fit a full days worth of sterilising in one use!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF922/01 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF922/01 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser

11/03/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very easy to use

I've been using this steriliser now for some time and it's great. It's really easy to use as well as clean and the fact it keeps things sterilised for upto 24 hours is awesome and makes it a pleasure to use especially with night feeds.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF922/01 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF922/01 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 