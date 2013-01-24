Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    2-in-1 electric steam steriliser

    SCF922/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Compact, effective sterilisation
      Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser

      Compact, effective sterilisation

      Compact and easy to use, the Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser enables you to sterilise standard and wide neck bottles in one easy step.

      Suggested retail price: £49.99

        Compact, effective sterilisation

        Space-saving design

        • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
        • Sterilises in 10 minutes
        • Fits 5 Philips Avent bottles
        • Space saving 2-in-1 design
        2-in-1 steriliser design

        2-in-1 steriliser design

        Efficiently sterilise your bottles and accessories by putting teats, caps and soothers in the included small basket. The steriliser also has a slender design that won't take up much space.

        Natural steam sterilising kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        Natural steam sterilising kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        The steriliser uses natural steam to sterilise baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        The steriliser will keep its contents—baby bottles, breast pumps, etc.—sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

        Fast cycle and auto shut off function

        Fast cycle and auto shut off function

        The sterilising cycle lasts approximately 10 minutes, after which it switches off automatically.

        Spacious design

        Spacious design

        The steriliser has a compact design yet cleverly holds up to 5 Philips Avent baby bottles at once.

        Easy-to-clean and safe sterilising

        Easy-to-clean and safe sterilising

        With an open design, it's easy to keep the heating plate clean, so you can sterilise with clean steam every time.

        Clever multi-function lid design

        Clever multi-function lid design

        The steriliser's lid has been cleverly designed so that it can be hung on the side of the steriliser after use or used to take out and stand the baby bottles and other products on.

        Sterilises various bottles, breast pumps and accessories

        The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard-neck and wide-neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Sterilisation time
          10 minutes
          Power consumption
          550  W
          Safety Classification
          Class 1
          Voltage
          50-60Hz

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          260x308x180  mm
          Weight
          1.5  kg

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Power

          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        • Compatibility

          Philips Avent range-compatible
          Yes

        • Material

          Polypropylene
          Yes

        • What is included

          Electric steam steriliser
          1 piece

