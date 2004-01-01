Search terms

      Avent SCH400/30 Baby Care set

      SCH400/30

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SCH400/30 Baby Care set
      SCH400/30 Baby Care set

      Digital thermometer with professional accuracy*

      Digital thermometer with professional accuracy*

      Quickly, comfortably and accurately measure your baby's temperature. The digital thermometer has professional accuracy* and the flexible tip provides extra comfort for you and your baby.

      Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

      Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

      The nasal aspirator helps to open your baby's airways to help your baby feel and sleep better.

      Nail and hair care set

      Nail and hair care set

      Complete nail care set with rounded-tip scissors, nail clipper and three emery boards. And a hair care set with rounded-tip comb and soft hair brush.

      Compact and structured set

      The structured set provides room for your additional baby care products, whilst being compact and convenient to take with you. Ideal for travel and nursery.

      Finger toothbrush

      Softly massage your baby's gums or teeth.

      A perfect gift

      A perfect gift for all (first-time) parents.

