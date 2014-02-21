Search terms

      Philips Avent Baby Care set

      SCH401/00

      My first baby care set

      With our Baby care set SCH401, you can give the best care to your little one. The compact set includes a soft-tip nasal aspirator, finger toothbrush, nail and hair care set.

      Baby Care set
      Baby Care set

      My first baby care set

      All baby care essentials in one complete set

      Compact and structured set

      Compact and structured set

      The structured set provides room for your additional baby care products, whilst being compact and convenient to take with you. Ideal for travel and nursery.

      Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

      Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

      The nasal aspirator helps to open your baby's airways to help your baby feel and sleep better.

      Finger toothbrush

      Finger toothbrush

      Softly massage your baby's gums or teeth.

      Nail and hair care set

      Nail and hair care set

      Complete nail care set with rounded-tip scissors, nail clipper and three emery boards. And a hair care set with rounded-tip comb and soft hair brush.

      A perfect gift

      A perfect gift

      A perfect gift for all (first-time) parents.

      Technical Specifications

      • Logistic data

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        117 x 174.5 x 51  mm
