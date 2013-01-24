Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Digital baby thermometer set

    SCH540/01
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Gentle and accurate Gentle and accurate Gentle and accurate
      Philips Avent Digital baby thermometer set

      SCH540/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Gentle and accurate

      Combining the benefits of a digital thermometer and a soother thermometer.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Digital baby thermometer set

      Gentle and accurate

      Combining the benefits of a digital thermometer and a soother thermometer.

      Gentle and accurate

      Combining the benefits of a digital thermometer and a soother thermometer.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Digital baby thermometer set

      Gentle and accurate

      Combining the benefits of a digital thermometer and a soother thermometer.

        Gentle and accurate

        Battery low indicator

        Battery low indicator

        Choice to adapt temperature measurement method to suit baby

        The Philips Avent thermometer accurately and conveniently measures your baby's body temperature orally, axially and rectally.

        Specially designed soother thermometer

        Enables easy transition from soother to temperature measurement.

        Includes Avent Freeflow Soother

        Lets your baby get used to the shape.

        Technical Specifications

        Country of origin

          Made in China
          Thermometers
          • Yes
          Made in England
          Soothers
          • Yes

        Technical specifications

          Measurement time
          10 secs ±3 secs in water (bath)
          25 secs ±10 secs oral and rectal
          60 secs ±10 secs underarm
          Accuracy
          95–107.6 +/-0.2  °F
          Operating temperature range
          90–109.9  °F

        Accessories

          User manual
          Yes

        Convenience

          Suitable for newborns
          Yes
          Flexible tip
          Yes
          Clear measurement display
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Battery status indicator
          Yes

        Power

          Battery type
          LR41
          Number of batteries
          1 per thermometer
          Operating time on battery
          >100  hour(s)

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

