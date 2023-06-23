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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & teats
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Philips Avent Natural Response Anti-colic Flow 6 teats
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Important information manual
User manual
All (20)
Functionality (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
How do I know when to change my Natural Response teat?
AventFeeding bottle cap
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response teat collapses
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