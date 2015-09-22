Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SD700Y/93
Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favourite tunes via Bluetooth, USB, MicroSD card and audio-in connectivity. The speaker is compact, comes with a rechargeable battery and is available in a variety of colours.
Yellow
USB
Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.
3.2
of 5
35
Reviews
Hadi42
22/09/2015
Deutschland
Beeindruckender Bluetooth-Lautsprecher!!
Der Philips SD 700A Lautsprecher hat mich angenehm überrascht. An dem Lautsprecher stimmt einfach alles und er übertrifft all meine Erwartungen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SD700A Tragbarer, kabelloser Lautsprecher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SD700A Tragbarer, kabelloser Lautsprecher
Gpisa
16/02/2020
France
Super appareil
Super appareil, facilement réglable, FM ou en BT - La qualité de son est remarquable pour un appareil aussi petit, je dirais même bluffante. Je recommande fortement. D'ailleurs on peut difficilement s'en procurer un sauf en Allemagne
Pros
La qualité de son est remarquable pour un appareil aussi petit, je dirais même bluffante
Cons
aucun
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SD700A Enceinte portable sans fil
Date of Use 2019-02-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SD700A Enceinte portable sans fil
Date of Use 2019-02-16
Txemari1975
10/04/2018
España
Muy buen altavoz con radio y pantalla(raro ver esto en altavoces bluetooth)
Buena potencia y buen sonido para lo pequeño que es.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SD700B altavoz portátil inalámbrico
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SD700B altavoz portátil inalámbrico