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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

SD700Y/93

3.2

| (35) Reviews

Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favourite tunes via Bluetooth, USB, MicroSD card and audio-in connectivity. The speaker is compact, comes with a rechargeable battery and is available in a variety of colours.

See all benefits

Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

  • Yellow

  • USB

Clear and bright LED display

Easy playback from USB/MicroSD Card

Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

35

Reviews

22/09/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

Beeindruckender Bluetooth-Lautsprecher!!

Der Philips SD 700A Lautsprecher hat mich angenehm überrascht. An dem Lautsprecher stimmt einfach alles und er übertrifft all meine Erwartungen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SD700A Tragbarer, kabelloser Lautsprecher

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SD700A Tragbarer, kabelloser Lautsprecher

16/02/2020

France

France

Super appareil

Super appareil, facilement réglable, FM ou en BT - La qualité de son est remarquable pour un appareil aussi petit, je dirais même bluffante. Je recommande fortement. D'ailleurs on peut difficilement s'en procurer un sauf en Allemagne

Pros

La qualité de son est remarquable pour un appareil aussi petit, je dirais même bluffante

Cons

aucun

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SD700A Enceinte portable sans fil

Date of Use 2019-02-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SD700A Enceinte portable sans fil

Date of Use 2019-02-16

10/04/2018

España

España

Muy buen altavoz con radio y pantalla(raro ver esto en altavoces bluetooth)

Buena potencia y buen sonido para lo pequeño que es.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SD700B altavoz portátil inalámbrico

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SD700B altavoz portátil inalámbrico

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