  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Shaver series 7000

    Shaving unit

    SH70/70
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 7000 Shaving unit

      SH70/70
      Overall Rating / 5

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace your shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and SensoTouch 3D. See all benefits

      Shaver series 7000 Shaving unit

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace your shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and SensoTouch 3D. See all benefits

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace your shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and SensoTouch 3D. See all benefits

      Shaver series 7000 Shaving unit

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace your shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and SensoTouch 3D. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Shaver replacement blades

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Shaver series 7000

        Shaver series 7000

        Shaving unit

        Total:

        product

        All of the Philips shaving blades are now recyclable. Recycle your used blades through our free postage address and prevent the waste from going to landfill.

        Learn more

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 2 years for the best results

        • GentlePrecision blades
        • Fits RQ10XX Arcitec
        • Fits RQ12XX SensoTouch 3D
        • Fits Shaver Series 7000
        The easiest way to keep your shaver at its best

        The easiest way to keep your shaver at its best

        The upgraded solution makes maintaining your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimising your daily shave.

        Replacement reminder

        Replacement reminder

        1. Remove the shaving head. 2. Replace the shaving head with a new one. 3. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.

        A facial shaver for a close yet sensitive shave

        A facial shaver for a close yet sensitive shave

        The electric shaver for sensitive skin is equipped with GentlePrecision Blades to minimise tugs, pulls or repetitive passes on your skin. Even when used on 3-day stubble.

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, the replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

        SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

        SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

        Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          • Shaver series 7000 (S79xx)
          • SensoTouch 3D (RQ10xx)(RQ12xx)

        • Accessories

          Included in pack
          A complete Shaving Unit

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Versus its Philips predecessor
            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of £10 off**


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of £10 off**

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            * This field is mandatory
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.