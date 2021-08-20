2 year warranty
Discontinued
SH70/70
Discontinued
Buy SH71 instead
The upgraded solution makes maintaining your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimising your daily shave.
1. Remove the shaving head. 2. Replace the shaving head with a new one. 3. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.
The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.
3.1
of 5
77
Reviews
20/08/2021
United Kingdom
Great product Phillips 7000 series
Hi brought my Philips 7000 series wet and dry Electric razor in January, i’m very pleased with it it’s very durable, it gives me this closest shave I’ve ever had with an electric razor, overall I’m very happy with this product
Pros
Quick recharge fits nicely in the hand
Cons
You need a cleaning station, as washing under the tap is not that good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/70 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/70 Shaving unit
TweedleD
10/12/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This product is ideal.
They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads
Eddie57
10/12/2017
United Kingdom
This product is ideal.
They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads
Versus its Philips predecessor