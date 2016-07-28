2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB7250WT/00
High-resolution sound
The Philips SHB7250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft-cushioned earshells.
40-mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Soft ear cushions
Compatible with Siri and Google Now, the latest Philips Bluetooth headphones make using your virtual assistant even easier. All you need is a press on the earcan button to activate Siri on iPhone or Google Now on Android devices.
Auto wake-up device with a simple NFC one-tap pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly. Even when the batteries run out, your music enjoyment does not have to end. Simply plug in the cable and let the music play on.
3.6
of 5
5
Reviews
Remmie1969
28/07/2016
Nederland
In één woord GE WEL DIG
Zelfs nu ik een paar weken in gebruik genomen heb, kan ik toch niets anders zeggen TOP koptelefoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Remco46
13/06/2016
Nederland
Verified buyer
In één woord een super geweldige Philips
Na een zwarte variant hiervan te hebben geprobeerd, heb ik in samenspraak met mijn winkel coolblue te Rotterdam deze in kunnen ruilen voor de SHB7250WT, die bevalt mij écht veel goed!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Fazerwilly
12/01/2017
Nederland
Goed geluid en verbinding
Geluid is goed en de verbinding ook. Kussens erg slecht, na een keer dragen terwijl het warm is heb je in eens witte randen om je oren en zijn de kussens plakkerig, krijg het niet meer goed.
This review was made for SHB7250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
This review was made for SHB7250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Actual results may vary
When using the headphone cable supplied