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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB7250WT/00

3.6

| (5) Reviews

High-resolution sound

The Philips SHB7250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft-cushioned earshells.

See all benefits

with digital bass boost

High-resolution sound

  • 40-mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

Activate Siri and Google Now with a press-on earcan button

Compatible with Siri and Google Now, the latest Philips Bluetooth headphones make using your virtual assistant even easier. All you need is a press on the earcan button to activate Siri on iPhone or Google Now on Android devices.

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

Auto wake-up device with a simple NFC one-tap pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

Bluetooth technology for unwired freedom and convenience

Bluetooth technology for unwired freedom and convenience

Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly. Even when the batteries run out, your music enjoyment does not have to end. Simply plug in the cable and let the music play on.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

5

Reviews

4
1

28/07/2016

Nederland

Nederland

In één woord GE WEL DIG

Zelfs nu ik een paar weken in gebruik genomen heb, kan ik toch niets anders zeggen TOP koptelefoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB7250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB7250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

13/06/2016

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

In één woord een super geweldige Philips

Na een zwarte variant hiervan te hebben geprobeerd, heb ik in samenspraak met mijn winkel coolblue te Rotterdam deze in kunnen ruilen voor de SHB7250WT, die bevalt mij écht veel goed!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB7250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB7250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

12/01/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Goed geluid en verbinding

Geluid is goed en de verbinding ook. Kussens erg slecht, na een keer dragen terwijl het warm is heb je in eens witte randen om je oren en zijn de kussens plakkerig, krijg het niet meer goed.

This review was made for SHB7250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

This review was made for SHB7250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary

  2. When using the headphone cable supplied