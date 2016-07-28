Hi Jannie! First of all, many thanks for sharing this review with us so that we can all discuss, troubleshoot and come to a good resolution of your important satisfaction. We are happy to hear your SHB7250WT sound is good and you find them user friendly. It is however saddening for us to read that the earpiece paint has started to melt. This is not at all the quality we expect and is very unusual. When you say that the paint melts, is there a visual damage on them where we can see this? All headphones come in different models, sizes with different features which makes it difficult to know if the model is exactly what you need as taste differ to from person to person too. We can imagine how frustarting it must be when your hair gets stuck.. it hurts too! Good to know and keep in mind for future products. Your words are meaningful and have of course been forwarded to our product developers. Feel free to share more info with us or ask if there is anything else we can do for you. Enjoy your music! Many regards,