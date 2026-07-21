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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Discontinued

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Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB7250WT/00

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 730.4 kB
  • 21 July 2026

EU Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 489.5 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting