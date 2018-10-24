2 year warranty
Discontinued
High-resolution sound
The Philips SHB7250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft-cushioned earshells.
40-mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Soft ear cushions
Your headphones are ergonomically designed to fit you perfectly, thanks to their adjustable ear shells and headband – for true comfort and security on the go.
Cleverly designed to give you the best experience on the go, your Bluetooth headphones can be easily folded away for easy portability and storage. Carefully selected components, including hinges that allow the headphone parts to be moved with ease, make these headphones your perfect travel companion.
4.2
of 5
33
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
mnavinc
24/10/2018
United Kingdom
Very nice headphones
Audio quality is good. could have given 5 stars for Design also if it is more sturdy. Will strongly recommend to anyone who wants a featureful & budget headphones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Morrisstagg
11/06/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Top hoofdtelefoon.
Ik heb altijd sennheizer gehad vanwege de geluidskwaliteit. Tot dat ik een draadloze zocht en bij deze philips terecht kwam. Uitstekende pasvorm, maar vooral de geluidskwaliteit ,, verbluffend gewoon, vooral de bas weergave. Subliem gewoon. Ik kijk graag films op mijn tablet. Een genot met deze hoofdtelefoon.
Pros
Geluidweergave, pasvorm, bediening.
Cons
Eigenlijk geen. Misschien levensduur accu, mocht van mij groter zijn.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Draadloze Bluetooth®-hoofdtelefoon
Date of Use 2018-06-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Draadloze Bluetooth®-hoofdtelefoon
Date of Use 2018-06-11
JanB123
10/05/2019
Nederland
Top!
Jarenlang iedere dag intensief gebruikt, en werkt nog altijd als een trein. Goede prijs, zit comfortabel om mijn oren, sluit buitengeluiden goed af, de knoppen zijn makkelijk te bedienen, de batterij is snel opgeladen en gaat lang mee. En natuurlijk geen snoer! De aansluiting tussen de 3.5 mm jack en het snoer was bij vorige koptelefoons altijd het eerste dat kapot ging.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Draadloze Bluetooth®-hoofdtelefoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Draadloze Bluetooth®-hoofdtelefoon
Actual results may vary
When using the headphone cable supplied