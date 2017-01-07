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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB9250/00

4.3

| (32) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

High-resolution sound

The Philips SHB9250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft cushioned ear shells.

See all benefits

with digital bass boost

High-resolution sound

  • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

One-touch bass enhancement for a deep dynamic bass

Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

32

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

3
2

07/01/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Weltklasse!

Wir haben ca. 35 Kopfhörer auf Herz und Nieren geprüft und es waren durchaus gute Modele dabei. Wer es allerdings handlich und leistungsfähig mag mit einer hervorragenden Steuerung, der kommt an diesem Kopfhörer nicht vorbei. Die Preisleistung stimmt auf jeden Fall. 3 Wochen im Einsatz und das Ding macht einfach nur Spass. Ladezeit ca. 1 Stunde und tatsächlich 15,7 Stunden gelaufen. Akku wurde nach mehrfachem Aufladen auch noch etwas besser! Kaufen, kaufen, kaufen mehr ist nicht zu sagen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB9250 Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB9250 Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer

01/08/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Seit ca. acht Monaten im Gebrauch. Alles super

Also diese Dinger sind nicht nur schick, sondern haben auch einen mörderisch brutalen Sound für diese Größe. Die Headsetfunktion funktioniert tadellos. In dieser Preisklasse wird es schon schwer was besseres zu finden. Der einzige Nachteil den ich bisher finden konnte ist, das mir meine Töchter das Ding ständig wegnehmen, weil es so gut klingt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB9250 Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB9250 Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer

14/03/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr gutes Produkt

Perfekter klang Cooles Design Würde es zu hundert Prozent weiter empfehlen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB9250 Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB9250 Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary

  2. When using the headphone cable supplied