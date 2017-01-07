2 year warranty
Discontinued
High-resolution sound
The Philips SHB9250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft cushioned ear shells.
40 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.
4.3
of 5
32
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
FCBSenioren
07/01/2017
Deutschland
Weltklasse!
Wir haben ca. 35 Kopfhörer auf Herz und Nieren geprüft und es waren durchaus gute Modele dabei. Wer es allerdings handlich und leistungsfähig mag mit einer hervorragenden Steuerung, der kommt an diesem Kopfhörer nicht vorbei. Die Preisleistung stimmt auf jeden Fall. 3 Wochen im Einsatz und das Ding macht einfach nur Spass. Ladezeit ca. 1 Stunde und tatsächlich 15,7 Stunden gelaufen. Akku wurde nach mehrfachem Aufladen auch noch etwas besser! Kaufen, kaufen, kaufen mehr ist nicht zu sagen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB9250 Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB9250 Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer
Digitur
01/08/2016
Deutschland
Seit ca. acht Monaten im Gebrauch. Alles super
Also diese Dinger sind nicht nur schick, sondern haben auch einen mörderisch brutalen Sound für diese Größe. Die Headsetfunktion funktioniert tadellos. In dieser Preisklasse wird es schon schwer was besseres zu finden. Der einzige Nachteil den ich bisher finden konnte ist, das mir meine Töchter das Ding ständig wegnehmen, weil es so gut klingt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB9250 Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB9250 Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer
Devil6
14/03/2016
Deutschland
Sehr gutes Produkt
Perfekter klang Cooles Design Würde es zu hundert Prozent weiter empfehlen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB9250 Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB9250 Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer
Actual results may vary
When using the headphone cable supplied