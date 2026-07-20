2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SHB9250/00
Discontinued
Can someone else hear my conversation via Philips BT headphones?
What is a Bluetooth profile?
Can I use my Philips Bluetooth headphones with my TV?
How to enjoy Multi-point feature with Philips headphones?
Can I use the microphone with one device and receive audio from another one simultaneously?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
How to find my Philips headphones' model number?
What is Bluetooth?
How to clean my Philips headphones?