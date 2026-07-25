2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE2305PP/00
Available in
12.2-mm (0.5") drivers/open earbud
integrated mic
Pink & Purple
Ultra comfy
Say it loud with the bright colour-graded cables and translucent speaker housing. The 12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound and decent bass.
The oval shape of these lightweight earbuds means you can rock your sounds in real comfort.
The in-line remote makes it easy to take a call or pause your tunes—all without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.
Reviews