Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHE2405BK/00
Available in
Rock your style
Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colourways and boast a translucent speaker housing with colour-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?
8.6 mm drivers/closed-back
integrated mic
Black
In-ear
Say it loud with the bright, colour-graded cables and translucent speaker housing.
The 8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound.
The oval-shaped acoustic tube of these in-ear headphones means you can rock your sounds in real comfort. You get maximum passive noise isolation, and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers for the perfect fit.
Reviews