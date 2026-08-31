Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHE2405BL/00
Available in
Rock your style
Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colourways and boast a translucent speaker housing with colour-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?
8.6 mm drivers/closed-back
integrated mic
Blue
In-ear
The oval-shaped acoustic tube of these in-ear headphones means you can rock your sounds in real comfort. You get maximum passive noise isolation, and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers for the perfect fit.
Say it loud with the bright, colour-graded cables and translucent speaker housing.
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