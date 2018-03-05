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Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHE3205WT/00
Rich bass, clear sound
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2 mm drivers and bass vents for rich bass and clear sound. The built-in mic lets you switch easily between music and calls. Available in a choice of 6 vibrant colours to match your Apple watch.
14.2 mm drivers/open-back
Ear bud
Quality 14.2 mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and a snug fit for everyone.
4.6
of 5
11
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
RossA
05/03/2018
United Kingdom
Impressed
I bought these as a stop gap while my usual headphones were being replaced for the second time under warranty. I was amazed to find out that even though these cost a quarter of the price of my usual ones they actually sound way better - so I am keeping them for daily use. I like the simple design, flat cable and clearly marked left and right.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
HEADPHONES
02/02/2018
United Kingdom
just amazing great features
i brought these headphones and they are amazing they have great bass. but i wish they made it in wireless. it has a really nice design/look. they look like apple headphones but i think they are better! :) :) :) :) :) five star I REALLY RECOMMEND THESE
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
UrbanFerrit71
26/09/2017
United Kingdom
Immence
Fantastic. One (if not the best )in-ear headphones I have bought EVER. Crystal clear from the lowest bass to the slightest tap of a symbol. Nicely fitting (even in my big ears).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones