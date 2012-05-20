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Discontinued

Kids' headphones

SHK1030/00

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Designed for kids

For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones are tailored for growing kids. This means a perfect, comfy fit, with the volume always specially tuned to a limit of 85 dB for safe enjoyment.

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Tailor-sized for kids, Maximum volume limited

Designed for kids

  • On-ear

  • Blue and Green

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any child's head comfortably and grow alongside them.

Maximum volume limited to 85 dB for safe music enjoyment

Kids' Headphones let you rest assured that their volume levels are safe for your child. The volume is tuned to a maximum limit of 85 dB for safe enjoyment.

32-mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

32-mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and pure balanced sound quality.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

20/05/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Super voor kinderen, met geluidscontrole

Goede koptelefoon, blijft zelfs bij 4 jarige goed zitten.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHK1030 Kids headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHK1030 Kids headphones

28/06/2011

France

France

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHK1030 Casque pour enfants

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHK1030 Casque pour enfants

21/12/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Leuk kleurrijk ding

Heel geschikt voor onze kleindochter. Vooral omdat de ouders het maximale volume in kunnen stellen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHK1030 Kids headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHK1030 Kids headphones

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