2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for kids
For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones are tailored for growing kids. This means a perfect, comfy fit, with the volume always specially tuned to a limit of 85 dB for safe enjoyment.
On-ear
Blue and Green
The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any child's head comfortably and grow alongside them.
Kids' Headphones let you rest assured that their volume levels are safe for your child. The volume is tuned to a maximum limit of 85 dB for safe enjoyment.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and pure balanced sound quality.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Cor1999
20/05/2012
Nederland
Super voor kinderen, met geluidscontrole
Goede koptelefoon, blijft zelfs bij 4 jarige goed zitten.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHK1030 Kids headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHK1030 Kids headphones
pasebval
28/06/2011
France
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHK1030 Casque pour enfants
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHK1030 Casque pour enfants
peterv38
21/12/2011
Nederland
Leuk kleurrijk ding
Heel geschikt voor onze kleindochter. Vooral omdat de ouders het maximale volume in kunnen stellen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHK1030 Kids headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHK1030 Kids headphones