Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHL3060RD/00
32-mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
32-mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.
4.2
of 5
12
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Domiboggy
12/09/2015
United Kingdom
Amazing!!
This product surprised me a lot! I bought the headphones because I needed some new cheap ones and I found these. I was expecting an aright set of headphones, but when I tried them on, it was like I was wearing a set of £100 headphones. They cancel out noise extremely well, even though they aren't suppose to be. A product well bought!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
Jack2049
09/05/2018
España
Fantastico
Claridad de sonido. Graves bien definidos sin distorsión. Diseño comodo, facil de ajustar y con un color muy bonito.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BL Auriculares
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BL Auriculares
Alex29
03/10/2017
Italia
Cuffie eccellenti!
Cuffie eccellenti!Leggere,comode,resistenti,eleganti!Sono veramente soddisfatto!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones