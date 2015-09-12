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Headphones

SHL3060BK/00

4.2

| (12) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple
Red
Red
White
White

Clear and powerful bass

This DJ-inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. With the rotating and soft cushioned ear shells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

With DJ monitoring style

Clear and powerful bass

  • 32-mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

1.2 m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

1.2 m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

32-mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32-mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32-mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.

Adjustable ear shells and headband adapts to fit your head

Adjustable ear shells and headband adapts to fit your head

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

12

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

1

12/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing!!

This product surprised me a lot! I bought the headphones because I needed some new cheap ones and I found these. I was expecting an aright set of headphones, but when I tried them on, it was like I was wearing a set of £100 headphones. They cancel out noise extremely well, even though they aren't suppose to be. A product well bought!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones

09/05/2018

España

España

Fantastico

Claridad de sonido. Graves bien definidos sin distorsión. Diseño comodo, facil de ajustar y con un color muy bonito.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060BL Auriculares

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060BL Auriculares

03/10/2017

Italia

Italia

Cuffie eccellenti!

Cuffie eccellenti!Leggere,comode,resistenti,eleganti!Sono veramente soddisfatto!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones

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