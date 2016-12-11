Search terms

    • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+
      BASS+ On-ear headphones

      SHL3070RD/00
      Feel it. BASS+

      Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package, these headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.

      Feel it. BASS+

      Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package, these headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

        BASS+

        BASS+

        On-ear headphones

        Feel it. BASS+

        • 32-mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Flat folding
        32 mm speaker drivers

        32 mm speaker drivers

        BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

        Designed for optimal fit

        Designed for optimal fit

        Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swivelling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

        Big, bold bass you can feel

        Big, bold bass you can feel

        This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

        Flat folding design for easy portability

        Flat folding design for easy portability

        With their flat folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.

        Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

        Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

        Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

        Great sound isolation for a better listing experience

        Great sound isolation for a better listing experience

        With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Red

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          9 - 23,000  Hz
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Type
          dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          21.2  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          8.3  inch
          Width
          16.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.913  kg
          Height
          24  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 71293 1
          Width
          6.5  inch
          Height
          9.4  inch
          Net weight
          0.396  kg
          Gross weight
          2.013  lb
          Tare weight
          0.517  kg
          Tare weight
          1.14  lb

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          22.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          4.8  cm
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          69 25970 71293 4
          Width
          7.7  inch
          Gross weight
          0.241  kg
          Depth
          1.9  inch
          Net weight
          0.132  kg
          Gross weight
          0.531  lb
          Net weight
          0.291  lb
          Tare weight
          0.109  kg
          Tare weight
          0.24  lb

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          18.5  cm
          Width
          13.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Width
          5.3  inch
          Height
          7.3  inch
          Depth
          1.6  inch
          Weight
          1.132  kg
          Weight
          2.496  lb

