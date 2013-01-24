Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones with mic

    SHL3075BL/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+
      -{discount-value}

      Headphones with mic

      SHL3075BL/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Feel it. BASS+

      Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package, these headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

      Headphones with mic

      Feel it. BASS+

      Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package, these headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

      Feel it. BASS+

      Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package, these headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

      Headphones with mic

      Feel it. BASS+

      Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package, these headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headphones with mic

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Feel it. BASS+

        • 32 mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Flat folding
        32 mm speaker drivers

        32 mm speaker drivers

        BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

        Designed for optimal fit

        Designed for optimal fit

        Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swivelling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

        Big, bold bass you can feel

        Big, bold bass you can feel

        This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

        Flat folding design for easy portability

        Flat folding design for easy portability

        With their flat-folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.

        An easy-to-use remote control

        An easy-to-use remote control

        An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

        Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

        Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

        Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

        Great sound isolation for a better listing experience

        Great sound isolation for a better listing experience

        With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          9 - 23,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Maximum power input
          1000 mW
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Type
          dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Cable length
          1.2  m

        • Design

          Colour
          Blue

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          18.5  cm
          Width
          13.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Height
          7.3  inch
          Width
          5.3  inch
          Depth
          1.6  inch
          Weight
          0.132  kg
          Weight
          0.291  lb

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          4.8  cm
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Width
          7.7  inch
          Depth
          1.9  inch
          Gross weight
          0.241  kg
          Net weight
          0.132  kg
          Tare weight
          0.109  kg
          Gross weight
          0.531  lb
          Net weight
          0.291  lb
          Tare weight
          0.240  lb
          EAN
          69 51613 99161 9
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          21.2  cm
          Width
          16.5  cm
          Height
          24  cm
          Length
          8.3  inch
          Width
          6.5  inch
          Height
          9.4  inch
          Gross weight
          0.913  kg
          Net weight
          0.396  kg
          Tare weight
          0.517  kg
          Gross weight
          2.013  lb
          Net weight
          0.873  lb
          Tare weight
          1.140  lb
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 99161 6

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item