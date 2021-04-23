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  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL3075WT/00

4.2
| (6) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package, these headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

32 mm speaker drivers

32 mm speaker drivers

BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

Designed for optimal fit

Designed for optimal fit

Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swivelling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

Big, bold bass you can feel

Big, bold bass you can feel

This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

6

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

3
2

23/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Nice sounds very good with smooth nice bass

sounds wonderful so i think other people should buy this item and enjoy it

This review was made for SHL3075WT Headphones with mic

This review was made for SHL3075WT Headphones with mic

26/07/2020

België

België

Verified buyer

Aucun reproche.

Correspond tout à fait à la description technique. Facile d'utilisation. Pas de distorsions lors de l'écoute.

Pros

Confortable.

Cons

Filaire, mais c'était un choix.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3075BK Casque avec Micro

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3075BK Casque avec Micro

16/04/2020

España

España

Auriculares con bass

Me encanta la calidad de sonido con bass, ya tuve otros auriculares de la marca y no defraudan calidad-precio.

Pros

Calidad de sonido incluso en 8d

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3075WT Auriculares con micrófono

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3075WT Auriculares con micrófono

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