2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3075WT/00
32 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.
Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swivelling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.
This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Blaze_100
23/04/2021
United Kingdom
Nice sounds very good with smooth nice bass
sounds wonderful so i think other people should buy this item and enjoy it
This review was made for SHL3075WT Headphones with mic
This review was made for SHL3075WT Headphones with mic
Po53
26/07/2020
België
Verified buyer
Aucun reproche.
Correspond tout à fait à la description technique. Facile d'utilisation. Pas de distorsions lors de l'écoute.
Pros
Confortable.
Cons
Filaire, mais c'était un choix.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3075BK Casque avec Micro
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3075BK Casque avec Micro
JonyF000092
16/04/2020
España
Auriculares con bass
Me encanta la calidad de sonido con bass, ya tuve otros auriculares de la marca y no defraudan calidad-precio.
Pros
Calidad de sonido incluso en 8d
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3075WT Auriculares con micrófono
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3075WT Auriculares con micrófono