2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL5005/00
32 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.
The lightweight material used for the headband
Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Fiortz
24/04/2024
Italia
Ottimo prodotto.
Da 50 anni sto usando i prodotti Philips e non mi ha deluso nessuno. Consiglio a tutti.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL5005 Cuffie con microfono
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL5005 Cuffie con microfono
muziekgenieter
26/11/2017
België
onvoldoende geluid
ik moet mijn philips muziekinstallatie in de hoogste stand zetten om een beetje geluid te hebben
This review was made for SHL5005 Hoofdtelefoons met microfoon
This review was made for SHL5005 Hoofdtelefoons met microfoon