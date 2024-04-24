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All series

  • For the love of music
  • For the love of music
  • For the love of music
  • For the love of music
  • For the love of music
  • For the love of music

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL5005/00

3
| (2) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
For the love of music
These headphones are designed so you can enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listening to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.
See all benefits

Everywhere you go!

For the love of music

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening

Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.

Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

The lightweight material used for the headband

Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

24/04/2024

Italia

Italia

Ottimo prodotto.

Da 50 anni sto usando i prodotti Philips e non mi ha deluso nessuno. Consiglio a tutti.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL5005 Cuffie con microfono

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL5005 Cuffie con microfono

26/11/2017

België

België

onvoldoende geluid

ik moet mijn philips muziekinstallatie in de hoogste stand zetten om een beetje geluid te hebben

This review was made for SHL5005 Hoofdtelefoons met microfoon

This review was made for SHL5005 Hoofdtelefoons met microfoon

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