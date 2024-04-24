Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHL5005WT/00
For the love of music
These headphones are designed so you can enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listening to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.
32 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying
32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base
The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Fiortz
24/04/2024
Italia
Ottimo prodotto.
Da 50 anni sto usando i prodotti Philips e non mi ha deluso nessuno. Consiglio a tutti.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL5005 Cuffie con microfono
Date of Use 2024-03-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL5005 Cuffie con microfono
Date of Use 2024-03-24
muziekgenieter
26/11/2017
België
onvoldoende geluid
ik moet mijn philips muziekinstallatie in de hoogste stand zetten om een beetje geluid te hebben
This review was made for SHL5005 Hoofdtelefoons met microfoon
This review was made for SHL5005 Hoofdtelefoons met microfoon