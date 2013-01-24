Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit DigDeep sports headphones stay firmly in your ears so you can stay focused on your workout. With a unique stability ring for a more secure fit, your music stays locked in, to keep you in the zone. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit DigDeep sports headphones stay firmly in your ears so you can stay focused on your workout. With a unique stability ring for a more secure fit, your music stays locked in, to keep you in the zone. See all benefits
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit DigDeep sports headphones stay firmly in your ears so you can stay focused on your workout. With a unique stability ring for a more secure fit, your music stays locked in, to keep you in the zone. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit DigDeep sports headphones stay firmly in your ears so you can stay focused on your workout. With a unique stability ring for a more secure fit, your music stays locked in, to keep you in the zone. See all benefits
Sports headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
Your ActionFit headphones come with 3 pairs of ear tips of different sizes, so you get the best possible fit.
8.6-mm (0.3") drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
In-ear headphones create a tight seal in the ear canal, resulting in a high-impact noise isolation effect. Meanwhile ergonomic acoustic tubes ensure an optimal fit.
No dropouts. A rubberised stability ring on the headphones' housing locks them in place in your ears.
A cable clip keeps the wires out of your way while you push yourself harder.
Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 4.3gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out — just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.
Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments — and workouts.
Don't be afraid to break a sweat, or venture into the elements. With an IPX4 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.
Constructed with waterproof materials, allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water.
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions