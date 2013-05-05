2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3000/10
Tuned for sports
Constructed with waterproof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast
ActionFit
Orange and Grey
Constructed with waterproof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water
Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat-related damage
Customisable ear hooks for enhanced fit - designed for sports
2.7
of 5
19
Reviews
Fulford
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Dyntan17
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
SusanC
21/03/2011
United Kingdom
Really great headphones
Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones