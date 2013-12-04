2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3200WT/10
Tuned for Sports
With an adjustable earhook, the lightweight and sweat-resistant SHQ3200 headphones let you focus on whatever workout you're doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you'll barely know they're there.
ActionFit
Earhook
White
Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Their Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.
There's nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
martikads
04/12/2013
España
comodidad
comodidad para correr, tiene un diseño bonito y se oye perfectamente
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja