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Discontinued

ActionFitSports ear hook headphones

SHQ3200WT/10

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Tuned for Sports

With an adjustable earhook, the lightweight and sweat-resistant SHQ3200 headphones let you focus on whatever workout you're doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you'll barely know they're there.

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With adjustable ear hook for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Earhook

  • White

Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Their Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

3 choices of ear cap size for optimal fit

3 choices of ear cap size for optimal fit

Powerful bass to boost motivation

Powerful bass to boost motivation

There's nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

04/12/2013

España

España

comodidad

comodidad para correr, tiene un diseño bonito y se oye perfectamente

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja

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