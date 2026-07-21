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ActionFit Sports ear hook headphones
Discontinued
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SHQ3200WT/10
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EU Declaration of conformity
All (3)
I get small electrical static shock from my Philips earphones
Is there a way to maintain Philips earphones/headphones?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
The volume of my Philips in-ear headphones is too low