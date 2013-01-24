Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    SHS3300BK/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
      -{discount-value}

      Headphones

      SHS3300BK/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Extra bass

      Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear clip headphones designed for comfort, stability and performance. See all benefits

      Headphones

      Extra bass

      Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear clip headphones designed for comfort, stability and performance. See all benefits

      Extra bass

      Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear clip headphones designed for comfort, stability and performance. See all benefits

      Headphones

      Extra bass

      Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear clip headphones designed for comfort, stability and performance. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Extra bass

        for powerful sound

        • 15-mm drivers/open-back
        • Earhook

        27 mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

        Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 27 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Contoured ear hook increases wearing comfort and stability

        The ear hook stays put behind your ear even when you're on the move, keeping the earphone comfortably in place and sounding great. The ear hook is the part that is in contact with the back of your ears and keeps the headphones on your ears

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Asymmetric cable keeps the cable out the way

        This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectively by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          copper
          Frequency response
          12 - 22,000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Speaker diameter
          15  mm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Impedance
          32  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          copper
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, asymmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated

        • Convenience

          Wearing Style
          Earhook

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          17  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          2.6  cm
          Gross weight
          0.0452  kg
          Net weight
          0.0175  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0277  kg
          EAN
          69 51613 99170 1

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Length
          35.4  cm
          Width
          19.2  cm
          Height
          23.2  cm
          Gross weight
          1.74  kg
          Net weight
          0.42  kg
          Tare weight
          1.32  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 99170 8

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          18.2  cm
          Width
          8.6  cm
          Height
          11  cm
          Gross weight
          0.1782  kg
          Net weight
          0.0525  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1257  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 51613 99170 5

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          3.5 cm*1.8 cm*6.1 cm
          Weight
          0.0175  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item