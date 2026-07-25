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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

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7000 SeriesHandheld Steamer

STH7020/20

1 award

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Everything you own can now be ready to wear in a flash with Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series. It's adjustable head and pointed steam plate tip remove creases quickly and comfortably at any angle, with OptimalTEMP to guarantee no burns.
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Convenient, fast and effective steaming

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  • 1500 W power, up to 28 g/min

  • OptimalTEMP soleplate

  • 30 seconds heat up

  • 100 ml water tank

Pointed tip to effectively reach any area of your clothes

The steam plate features a pointed tip so you can easily smooth creases with extra precision around hard-to-reach areas like buttons, collars and pleats.

Continuous steam smooths creases effectively

Up to 28 g/min of continuous powerful steam relaxes fabric fibres so creases can be smoothed quickly, ensuring that your garments look their best.

100 ml water tank to get an outfit looking great in one go

100 ml detachable water tank to steam up to 1 full outfit without the need to refill. The water tank is easy to remove and refill whenever you need during steaming.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by a third-party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 and Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 10 seconds of steaming time.

  2. Compared to the Philips GC362, based on internal Philips test report