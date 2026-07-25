2 year warranty
STH7020/20
1500 W power, up to 28 g/min
OptimalTEMP soleplate
30 seconds heat up
100 ml water tank
The steam plate features a pointed tip so you can easily smooth creases with extra precision around hard-to-reach areas like buttons, collars and pleats.
Up to 28 g/min of continuous powerful steam relaxes fabric fibres so creases can be smoothed quickly, ensuring that your garments look their best.
100 ml detachable water tank to steam up to 1 full outfit without the need to refill. The water tank is easy to remove and refill whenever you need during steaming.
Awards
Reviews
Tested by a third-party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 and Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 10 seconds of steaming time.
Compared to the Philips GC362, based on internal Philips test report