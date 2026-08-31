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Discontinued

Stereo Y cable

SWA4527S/10

Experience quality sound

Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. Connects audio component to receiver/extension speakers.

See all benefits

with this stereo "Y" cable

Experience quality sound

  • 1.5 m (4.9 ft)

  • 3.5 mm (M) - 2 RCA (M)

Signal degradation is minimised with gold-plated connectors

High-quality connectors that minimise signal loss.

Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

Moulded plug for secure connections

Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

Technical specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 183.2 kB
  • 19 December 2024

User manual

  • PDF file, 114.4 kB
  • 26 November 2023

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