Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SWA4527S/10
Experience quality sound
Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. Connects audio component to receiver/extension speakers.
1.5 m (4.9 ft)
3.5 mm (M) - 2 RCA (M)
High-quality connectors that minimise signal loss.
This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.
Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.