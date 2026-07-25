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  • Feel that bass
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  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
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  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass

Discontinued

In-ear wireless headphones

TAE4205BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Feel that bass
Love those moments where the bass kicks in? These in-ear wireless headphones deliver stronger bass at the touch of a button! You get 10 hours play time, fast charging and soft wing tips for a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.
See all benefits

Feel that bass

  • 8.2mm drivers/closed back

  • In-ear

BASS boost button. Instantly stronger bass

BASS boost button. Instantly stronger bass

These wireless headphones boast 8.2 mm neodymium drivers that give you clear sound and punchy bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button on the in-line remote. You'll feel the difference instantly.

10 hours of play time. USB-C charging

10 hours of play time. USB-C charging

You get 10 hours play time from a 2 hour charge via USB-C. If you're running low on power, a quick 15 minute charge will give you another 1.5 hours. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

Secure, flexible, comfortable

Secure, flexible, comfortable

The oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers give you a comfortable in-ear fit. Soft wing tips fit snugly under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary