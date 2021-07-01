2 year warranty
TAH4000BK/00
Available in
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Comfort on-ear fit
Replaceable components
Up to 70 hours of play time
Custom-tuned 32 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. If you're watching a film or gaming, you can turn on a low-latency mode in our companion app.
Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For the best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone's rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.
Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Android Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.
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