ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

On-ear Wireless Headphones

Discontinued

Support

On-ear Wireless Headphones

TAH4205BL/00

On-ear Wireless Headphones

Discontinued

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

For iOS and Android

Philips Headphones App

Philips Headphones App allows you to take full advantage of your headphones' potential. You can access all the features that will give you the best audio experience from your mobile device.

Scan QR Code to download the app
Philips Headphones App

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 3.2 MB
  • 8 December 2023

UK Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 757.1 kB
  • 30 May 2024

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you