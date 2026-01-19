2 year warranty
TAH8000EBK/00
Detailed, natural sound
Replaceable battery
Noise Cancelling Pro
Up to 70 hours of play time
Silk-coated 40 mm drivers give you detailed sound—and Dynamic Bass brings you full, rich bass even at low volumes. The LDAC and LC3 codecs are supported so you can get the most from hi-res streaming, and you can listen wired via USB-C. Plus, you can turn on Spatial Audio in our app for a more immersive listening experience.
Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.
If you're on a call, dedicated mics and a noise-reduction algorithm combine to clearly pick up your voice and reduce background noise. Even if you're on a busy urban street on a very windy day, your voice will come through clearly, and the person you're speaking to won't be distracted by what's going on around you.
4.0
of 5
15
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
GP31
19/01/2026
Nederland
Comfortabel en ideaal voor reizen
Ik heb deze koptelefoon getest en ben erg tevreden. Hij voelt stevig aan, maar is tegelijk zacht bij de oren, wat meteen een kwalitatieve indruk geeft. De koptelefoon wordt geleverd in een mooie en stevige hardcase die goede bescherming biedt. Daarnaast kan hij makkelijk worden opgevouwen, waardoor hij perfect in de case past en handig is om mee te nemen. Wat ik ook erg fijn vond, is dat er een AUX-kabel bij zit. Deze kwam goed van pas tijdens mijn vliegreis, omdat ik de koptelefoon zonder problemen kon gebruiken met het mediasysteem in het vliegtuig. Het geluid is van hoge kwaliteit: helder, krachtig en prettig om lange tijd naar te luisteren. De batterij gaat bovendien lang mee en is ook nog eens snel weer opgeladen. Ik heb de witte variant en het is mooi! Al met al vind ik dit een geweldige koptelefoon voor een goede prijs. Zeker een aanrader!
Pros
Harde case, Aux Cable, Noise cancelling
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8000EWT Hoofdtelefoon voor over het oor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8000EWT Hoofdtelefoon voor over het oor
Bail62
09/02/2026
France
Parfait design et son
J ai ce casque est en suis plus que ravie un confort d'utilisation au top Une qualité de son magnifique , une connectivite simple est très rapidement vous conseille ce casque . Philips est une marque de confiance pour moi .
Pros
Qualité de son
Cons
Aucun
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8000EWT Casque circum-aural
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8000EWT Casque circum-aural
Manon3838
19/01/2026
France
Pratique, esthétique, son clair et agreable.
Très bon casque pour ce prix. La boîte d'emballage/transport est très pratique et esthétique. Le casque est beau et très confortable. Le son est clair, agréable a écouter. L'atténuation du bruit environnant très agréable. Je l'ai pris en blanc et aucun problème se nettoie bien avec une lingette. Il existe bien des casques moins cher ou plus cher. Celui ci est un excellent compromis entre qualité et prix!
Pros
Prix, esthétique, son, confort
Cons
Changement des coussinets impossible
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8000EWT Casque circum-aural
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8000EWT Casque circum-aural