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  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
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  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
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  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery
  • Superb sound, replaceable battery

Over-ear headphones

TAH8000EBK/00

4
| (15) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Superb sound, replaceable battery
Immerse in rich, detailed sound with the over-ear headphones we built to last. An easily replaceable battery keeps the music playing for years and you get crystal-clear calls, too. Adaptive noise cancellation lets you focus on what matters.
See all benefits

Superb sound, replaceable battery

  • Detailed, natural sound

  • Replaceable battery

  • Noise Cancelling Pro

  • Up to 70 hours of play time

Thrilling sound. Hi-res streaming and wired listening

Thrilling sound. Hi-res streaming and wired listening

Silk-coated 40 mm drivers give you detailed sound—and Dynamic Bass brings you full, rich bass even at low volumes. The LDAC and LC3 codecs are supported so you can get the most from hi-res streaming, and you can listen wired via USB-C. Plus, you can turn on Spatial Audio in our app for a more immersive listening experience.

Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Cancelling

Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Cancelling

Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

5 mic technology. Clearer calls, even in noisy locations

5 mic technology. Clearer calls, even in noisy locations

If you're on a call, dedicated mics and a noise-reduction algorithm combine to clearly pick up your voice and reduce background noise. Even if you're on a busy urban street on a very windy day, your voice will come through clearly, and the person you're speaking to won't be distracted by what's going on around you.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

15

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

1

19/01/2026

Nederland

Nederland

Comfortabel en ideaal voor reizen

Ik heb deze koptelefoon getest en ben erg tevreden. Hij voelt stevig aan, maar is tegelijk zacht bij de oren, wat meteen een kwalitatieve indruk geeft. De koptelefoon wordt geleverd in een mooie en stevige hardcase die goede bescherming biedt. Daarnaast kan hij makkelijk worden opgevouwen, waardoor hij perfect in de case past en handig is om mee te nemen. Wat ik ook erg fijn vond, is dat er een AUX-kabel bij zit. Deze kwam goed van pas tijdens mijn vliegreis, omdat ik de koptelefoon zonder problemen kon gebruiken met het mediasysteem in het vliegtuig. Het geluid is van hoge kwaliteit: helder, krachtig en prettig om lange tijd naar te luisteren. De batterij gaat bovendien lang mee en is ook nog eens snel weer opgeladen. Ik heb de witte variant en het is mooi! Al met al vind ik dit een geweldige koptelefoon voor een goede prijs. Zeker een aanrader!

Pros

Harde case, Aux Cable, Noise cancelling

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8000EWT Hoofdtelefoon voor over het oor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8000EWT Hoofdtelefoon voor over het oor

09/02/2026

France

France

Parfait design et son

J ai ce casque est en suis plus que ravie un confort d'utilisation au top Une qualité de son magnifique , une connectivite simple est très rapidement vous conseille ce casque . Philips est une marque de confiance pour moi .

Pros

Qualité de son

Cons

Aucun

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8000EWT Casque circum-aural

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8000EWT Casque circum-aural

19/01/2026

France

France

Pratique, esthétique, son clair et agreable.

Très bon casque pour ce prix. La boîte d'emballage/transport est très pratique et esthétique. Le casque est beau et très confortable. Le son est clair, agréable a écouter. L'atténuation du bruit environnant très agréable. Je l'ai pris en blanc et aucun problème se nettoie bien avec une lingette. Il existe bien des casques moins cher ou plus cher. Celui ci est un excellent compromis entre qualité et prix!

Pros

Prix, esthétique, son, confort

Cons

Changement des coussinets impossible

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8000EWT Casque circum-aural

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8000EWT Casque circum-aural

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