ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • The Ringo Duo
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo

Moving SoundOn-ear wireless headphones

TAMS1BK/00

4.9

| (38) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Available in

Black
Black
Yellow
Yellow

The Ringo Duo

Featherlight headphones with an iconic 80s design and striking modern-day sound. You can wear them wirelessly or rock them wired, and they come with black, yellow and orange ear-cup cushions to maximise the retro vibes.

See all benefits

The Ringo Duo

  • Striking sound. Retro looks

  • Listen wirelessly or wired

  • Up to 26 hours of play time

  • USB-C cable included

An 80s icon, reinvented

An 80s icon, reinvented

The look says rewind. The sound says right now. With their custom-tuned 40 mm drivers, these on-ear headphones bring you a warm sound with rich bass and clear vocals. Listen wirelessly or use the included USB-C cable to rock them wired.

Featherlight fit and spare ear-cup cushions in retro hues

Featherlight fit and spare ear-cup cushions in retro hues

The Ringo Duo headphones weigh just 80 g, and the featherlight headband easily adjusts for the perfect fit. You get three sets of spare ear cushions in black, yellow, and orange, so you can mix and not match.

Long battery life and quick charging

Long battery life and quick charging

You get up to 26 hours of play time from a full charge, which takes 2 hours via USB-C. If you need a quick boost, charging these on-ear headphones for just 15 minutes will give you an extra 6 hours of play time.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image TPV_PBTAWARD156

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

38

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/09/2026

Nederland

Nederland

Geweldige koptelefoon

Hele fijne lichtgewicht koptelefoon. The philips Ringo Duo is een leuk, kleurijk design. Je kan 3 verschillende kleuren oordoppen erop doen; oranje, geel en zwart. Leuk om bij je outfit te matchen. De koptelefoon kan je via Bluetooth verbinden aan je telefoon. Maar je kan hem ook met het kleurijke mintgroene kabeltje gebruiken. Handig daarbij is dat het een microfoontje heeft. De koptelefoon zelf is ook nog een makkelijk van grote te verstellen door hem in en uit te schuiven. De kwaliteit van het geluid is super goed. Goede prijs-kwaliteit verhouding.

This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS1BK Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon

This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS1BK Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon

05/09/2026

Nederland

Nederland

Retro look, luxery feel

Een leuke retro vormgeving die mij meteen deed denken aan de koptelefoon van mijn eerste walkman. De look mag dan retro zijn maar het geluid is dat niet. Goed helder geluid zonder ruis. De koptelefoon is licht en draagt daardoor aangenaam. Het opladen gaat snel en gemakkelijk door de usb-c lader (bijgeleverd). Ik ben dol op deze koptelefoon en ga nog heel veel uren plezier ervan hebben tijdens het sporten en rondom het huis.

This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS1BK Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon

This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS1BK Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon

04/09/2026

Nederland

Nederland

Ik ben tevreden 😊

Hele fijne Philips-Koptelefoon 🎧 het geluid is helder en mooi en hij zit comfortabel goede kwaliteit voor een mooie prijs . Zeker een aanrader

This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS1YL Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon

This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS1YL Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.