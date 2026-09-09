2 year warranty
The Ringo Duo
Featherlight headphones with iconic 80s design and striking modern-day sound. You can wear them wirelessly or rock them wired, and they come with black, yellow and orange ear-cup cushions to maximise the retro vibes.
Striking sound. Retro looks
Listen wirelessly or wired
Up to 26 hours' play time
USB-C cable included
The look says rewind. The sound says right now. With their custom-tuned 40 mm drivers, these on-ear headphones bring you a warm sound with rich bass and clear vocals. Listen wirelessly or use the included USB-C cable to rock them wired.
The Ringo Duo headphones weigh just 80 g, and the featherlight headband easily adjusts for the perfect fit. You get three sets of spare ear cushions in black, yellow and orange, so you can mix and not match.
You get up to 26 hours of play time from a full charge, which takes 2 hours via USB-C. If you need a quick boost, charging these on-ear headphones for just 15 minutes will get you an extra 6 hours of play time.
Awards
4.9
of 5
40
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
LisanneV
09/09/2026
Nederland
Part of promotion
Geweldige koptelefoon
Hele fijne lichtgewicht koptelefoon. The philips Ringo Duo is een leuk, kleurijk design. Je kan 3 verschillende kleuren oordoppen erop doen; oranje, geel en zwart. Leuk om bij je outfit te matchen. De koptelefoon kan je via Bluetooth verbinden aan je telefoon. Maar je kan hem ook met het kleurijke mintgroene kabeltje gebruiken. Handig daarbij is dat het een microfoontje heeft. De koptelefoon zelf is ook nog een makkelijk van grote te verstellen door hem in en uit te schuiven. De kwaliteit van het geluid is super goed. Goede prijs-kwaliteit verhouding.
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS1BK Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS1BK Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon
AideB
05/09/2026
Nederland
Part of promotion
Retro look, luxery feel
Een leuke retro vormgeving die mij meteen deed denken aan de koptelefoon van mijn eerste walkman. De look mag dan retro zijn maar het geluid is dat niet. Goed helder geluid zonder ruis. De koptelefoon is licht en draagt daardoor aangenaam. Het opladen gaat snel en gemakkelijk door de usb-c lader (bijgeleverd). Ik ben dol op deze koptelefoon en ga nog heel veel uren plezier ervan hebben tijdens het sporten en rondom het huis.
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS1BK Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS1BK Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon
MuhamadH
04/09/2026
Nederland
Part of promotion
Ik ben tevreden 😊
Hele fijne Philips-Koptelefoon 🎧 het geluid is helder en mooi en hij zit comfortabel goede kwaliteit voor een mooie prijs . Zeker een aanrader
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS1YL Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS1YL Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon