Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Internet Radio

    TAPR802/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • More to love More to love More to love
      -{discount-value}

      Internet Radio

      TAPR802/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      More to love

      Whatever you're into, get into it more with this Philips Internet radio. As well as Internet, DAB and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Internet Radio

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        More to love

        Whatever you're into, get into it more with this Philips Internet radio. As well as Internet, DAB and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device. See all benefits

        More to love

        Whatever you're into, get into it more with this Philips Internet radio. As well as Internet, DAB and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Internet Radio

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          More to love

          Whatever you're into, get into it more with this Philips Internet radio. As well as Internet, DAB and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Radios and Alarm clocks

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Internet Radio

            Internet Radio

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            More to love

            • DAB+
            • Spotify connect
            • Bluetooth®

            Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

            Music. Spoken word. True crime. This Internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of programme. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite Internet, DAB+ or FM stations.

            Big 2.4" colour display for easy viewing

            The matte-black wooden cabinet surrounds a large, high-gloss colour display and a black metal speaker grille. The display shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect and station logos when you use Internet radio or DAB.

            1 x 3" full-range driver. Clear, detailed sound

            A 3" full-range speaker delivers clear sound. A bass-reflex port fills in the low tones, giving you rounded, powerful bass response. The wireless range is 10 m.

            Spotify Connect. Use a mobile device as a Spotify remote

            Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth Internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.

            Built-in clock function with dual alarms and Sleep Timer

            The Sleep Timer lets you drift into restful sleep with your favourite radio station playing in the background. The Dual Alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

            Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

            Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

            Technical Specifications

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Auto digital tuning
              Yes
              Tuner bands
              • Internet Radio
              • DAB/DAB+
              • FM
              DAB
              • info display
              • menu
              • smart scan
              Station presets
              20 FM, 20 DAB, 20 Internet radio/Podcast, 10 Spotify
              RDS
              Yes.

            • Sound

              Output power (RMS)
              3 W
              Sound System
              Mono
              Volume control
              rotary (digital)

            • Loudspeakers

              Number of full-range drivers
              1
              Full-range driver diameter
              3"

            • Connectivity

              Bluetooth
              Yes
              Bluetooth profiles
              • A2DP
              • AVRCP
              Bluetooth range
              10 M (free space)
              Bluetooth version
              4.2
              Audio in
              No

            • Alarm

              No. of alarms
              2
              Alarm source
              • DAB radio
              • FM radio
              • Internet radio
              • Buzzer
              Snooze (repeat alarm)
              No

            • Convenience

              Clock update
              DAB/Internet radio

            • Display

              Type
              2.4" TFT colour display

            • Power

              Mains power
              AC 5 V, 2 A
              Power supply
              100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

            • Accessories

              Included accessories
              • AC-DC Adapter
              • Quick start guide
              • Warranty certificate

            • Product dimensions

              Depth
              10.2  cm
              Height
              10.6  cm
              Weight
              0.74  kg
              Width
              18.5  cm

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              13.4  cm
              EAN
              48 95229 10216 3
              Gross weight
              0.98  kg
              Height
              15.1  cm
              Net weight
              0.78  kg
              Tare weight
              0.2  kg
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Box
              Type of shelf placement
              Laying
              Width
              27.2  cm

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • AC-DC Adapter
            • Quick start guide
            • Warranty certificate

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.