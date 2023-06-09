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Discontinued

Internet Radio

TAPR802/12

3.9

| (57) Reviews

More to love

Whatever you're into, get into it more with this Philips Internet radio. As well as Internet, DAB and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device.

See all benefits

More to love

  • DAB+

  • Spotify connect

  • Bluetooth®

Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

Music. Spoken word. True crime. This Internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of programme. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite Internet, DAB+ or FM stations.

Bluetooth wireless music streaming

DAB+/FM digital radio

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

57

Reviews

09/06/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Uitstekende weergave internet stations!

Makkelijke WiFi connectie, en algehele bediening. Goed geluid, duidelijke display. Mijn vrouw luistert nu hele dag naar haar favoriete buitenlandse radiostation.

Pros

Makkelijke installatie WiFi aansluiting, goed geluid.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPR802 Internetradio

Date of Use 2022-05-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPR802 Internetradio

Date of Use 2022-05-09

03/04/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Mooi geluid

Mooi geluid en makkelijk op alle manieren in te stellen. We hebben hem vooral op DAB staan. Maar soms willen we naar een klassiek radiostation luisteren uit New York, via het internet, en daarvan is de ontvangst ook uitstekend.

Pros

goed geluid, makkelijk te bedienen

Cons

geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPR802 Internetradio

Date of Use 2022-04-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPR802 Internetradio

Date of Use 2022-04-03

06/02/2022

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Onze kleine geweldenaar

Deze internetradio heeft alles wat een radio moet hebben. Ongelooflijk veel zenders, ook lokale en het geluid is uitstekend.

Pros

Uitstekend geluid. Alle zenders kun je op de radio krijgen. Gebruiksvriendelijk

Cons

Het kost even tijd om van de ene zender naar de andere te gaan. Je moet goed de handleiding lezen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPR802 Internetradio

Date of Use 2021-01-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPR802 Internetradio

Date of Use 2021-01-06

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