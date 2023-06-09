Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
TAPR802/12
More to love
Whatever you're into, get into it more with this Philips Internet radio. As well as Internet, DAB and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device.
DAB+
Spotify connect
Bluetooth®
Music. Spoken word. True crime. This Internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of programme. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite Internet, DAB+ or FM stations.
3.9
of 5
57
Reviews
mabubhay
09/06/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Uitstekende weergave internet stations!
Makkelijke WiFi connectie, en algehele bediening. Goed geluid, duidelijke display. Mijn vrouw luistert nu hele dag naar haar favoriete buitenlandse radiostation.
Pros
Makkelijke installatie WiFi aansluiting, goed geluid.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPR802 Internetradio
Date of Use 2022-05-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPR802 Internetradio
Date of Use 2022-05-09
An Ro
03/04/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Mooi geluid
Mooi geluid en makkelijk op alle manieren in te stellen. We hebben hem vooral op DAB staan. Maar soms willen we naar een klassiek radiostation luisteren uit New York, via het internet, en daarvan is de ontvangst ook uitstekend.
Pros
goed geluid, makkelijk te bedienen
Cons
geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPR802 Internetradio
Date of Use 2022-04-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPR802 Internetradio
Date of Use 2022-04-03
Stews
06/02/2022
Nederland
Verified buyer
Onze kleine geweldenaar
Deze internetradio heeft alles wat een radio moet hebben. Ongelooflijk veel zenders, ook lokale en het geluid is uitstekend.
Pros
Uitstekend geluid. Alle zenders kun je op de radio krijgen. Gebruiksvriendelijk
Cons
Het kost even tijd om van de ene zender naar de andere te gaan. Je moet goed de handleiding lezen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPR802 Internetradio
Date of Use 2021-01-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPR802 Internetradio
Date of Use 2021-01-06