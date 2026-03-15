2 year warranty
TAQ2000BK/00
True wireless open earbuds
Ear-cuff style
Up to 28 hours of play time
Bluetooth multipoint
These open earbuds clip on lightly but securely to your outer ear, and a flexible joint lets you adjust the grip for maximum comfort. Precision air-conduction drivers direct sound into your ear canal without sealing it, so you'll hear what's going on in your immediate surroundings too.
You get 7 hours of play time from a full charge, and an extra 21 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges.
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favourite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Dominus1973
15/03/2026
Nederland
Verified buyer
Zeer goede oortjes, licht en blijven zitten
Ik gebruik ze nu al een tijdje voor mijn werk als taxi chauffeur en het is voor mij echt een top product. Zitten als gegoten en zijn heel makkelijk in gebruik en hebben ook een goed volume. 1 klein nadeeltje misschien, ze hebben geen noice canceling wat eventueel van pas zou komen als ik 130 rijd in de avond. Door deze goede ervaring met de open-ear oortjes, zal mijn volgende aankoop ook weer dezelfde zijn! (let op, als je ze net 1 of 2 dagen gebruikt, dan moet je oor er even aan wennen, vooral als je ze direct 8 uur om hebt maar daarna zitten ze goed zonder last te hebben) Bleutooth is ook helemaal geweldig!, heb ze gedeeld met 2 telefoons voor oproepen (privé en werk) en beide worden direct geconnect!
Pros
Zit goed, erg licht, goede connectie bleutooth, goed geluid
Cons
Geen noise cancelling, knopje om gesprekken op te nemen is te klein
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAQ2000BK Draadloze open-ear oortjes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAQ2000BK Draadloze open-ear oortjes
Sestante44
21/01/2026
Italia
Verified buyer
Ottimo acquisto TAQ2000BK Auricolari True Wireles
si ascolta benissimo ; è leggera, facile sa usare la scatolina di ricarica è efficiente
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAQ2000BK Auricolari True Wireless open-ear
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAQ2000BK Auricolari True Wireless open-ear