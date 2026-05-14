2 year warranty
TAR1509/00
FM/AM
Analogue tuning
Battery operated
You get crisp, clear sound for all of your favourites with this super-portable FM/AM radio. Analogue tuning makes it easy to find what you're looking for, and the long telescopic antenna enables the best possible reception wherever you are.
Two thumbwheels let you tune the radio and control the volume, and there's a handy side switch for changing between FM and AM wavebands. The large, clear tuning window lets you see which frequency you're tuned to, and an LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.
This analogue radio is easily small enough to slip into a pocket, or you can let it hang from your wrist using the included lanyard. 2 x AAA batteries power the sound, and there's a headphone port for private listening: perfect if you want to hear the latest sports scores while you're out shopping!
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Joe045
14/05/2026
España
Radio portátil Philips TAB1509 1000 Series
Me gusta el tamaño, la sencillez de uso ya que buscaba una radio portátil de bolsillo analógica y a pilas. Mi producto me ha tocado tal vez con un pequeño defecto en la antena al recogerse, sobresale un poco la cabeza. En las fotos de la web el aro interior de la cabeza tiene la terminación final al rás de la carcasa y en la mía tiene entre 1 y 2mm que sobresale hacia afuera y la antena desplegada se mueve (holgura). En una emisora concreta gallega a veces se entrecorta pero puede deberse a la señal de recepción aunque el Led está iluminado y hay buena señal. La seguiré probando. Por el precio se echa de menos que no venga incluida al menos con los auriculares y las pilas. Por lo demás perfecta.
Pros
Tamaño portátil, analógica, funciona a pilas
Cons
No incluye auriculares ni pilas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR1509 Radio FM/AM portátil
Date of Use 2026-05-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR1509 Radio FM/AM portátil
Date of Use 2026-05-14
Zeyoa00
20/06/2025
España
Funciona perfecto, calidad precio está muy bien
Funciona perfecto, calidad precio está muy muy bien
Pros
Calidad precio está muy bien, buena calidad de sonido y construcción, buen tamaño, perfecto.
Cons
En principio nada
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR1509 Radio FM/AM portátil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR1509 Radio FM/AM portátil
560428
12/03/2025
España
CASI PERFECTA
EN SU SEGMENTO, LA TAR1509 ES CASI PERFECTA, POR ESO NO LE PONGO LAS 5*. PARA GANARSELA LE FALTARÍA UN PUERTO MINI-USB, QUE PERMITIERA RECARGAR UNAS BATERÍAS (RECARGABLES) INCLUIDAS O NO, PARA NO AFECTAR DEMASIADO AL PRECIO.
This review was made for TAR1509 Radio FM/AM portátil
This review was made for TAR1509 Radio FM/AM portátil