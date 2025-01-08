Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Home audio
All series
Portable radio with torch
Support
TAR1609/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
For iOS and Android
Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
Quick start guide
Localised commercial leaflet
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you