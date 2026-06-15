2 year warranty
Compact, portable radio
FM/AM analogue tuning
Built-in Li-ion battery
SOS torch
This handy portable radio is the perfect companion for long days out. Pick up clear radio signals, charge other devices and light the way with the powerful torch. You can even activate a loud SOS alarm sound with a flashing light in emergencies.
This handy radio won't let you down. Charge the radio with the included USB-C cable for up to 32 hours of radio play time at a reasonable volume.
Never lose power! You'll always have backup charge with the solar panels on top of the radio or by winding the attached hand crank. The radio also takes 3 AAA batteries (not included). A USB-A port lets you use the radio to charge your other devices in emergency.
4.3
of 5
14
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Spectreboi
15/06/2026
United Kingdom
Love it! such a great product
Absolutely amazing product, good torch. the solar charges great. I am surprised it can actually play quite loud. Will use this during camping. love this product
This review was made for TAR1609 Portable radio with torch
Date of Use 2026-06-08
This review was made for TAR1609 Portable radio with torch
Date of Use 2026-06-08
Eren4162
04/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
It's working so good. Everything working good. Radio volume is enough. Battery is enough. I didn't make solar charge but. I hope it's will work.
This review was made for TAR1609 Portable radio with torch
This review was made for TAR1609 Portable radio with torch
AWess
28/11/2025
Nederland
Top produkt!
Top produkt! Voorzien van veel mogelijkheden om bij stroomstoring toch ontvangst én licht te hebben.
Pros
Veelzijdig
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR1609 Draagbare radio met zaklamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR1609 Draagbare radio met zaklamp