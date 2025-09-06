2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAS1209BK/00
Bring your sounds wherever you go
Take your music to the great outdoors with this Bluetooth speaker. A passive radiator gives punchy bass, and an IPX4 rating means that the speaker can take a little light rain or a trip to the gym. You can also take hands-free calls wherever you
Passive radiator. Punchy bass
Pair two speakers for stereo
5 W RMS output power
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
The bass you get from this compact little speaker is fantastically rich and punchy. Bring your music with you and hear it clearly in the garden, on a walk or at the beach. Perfect for work, rest and play, wherever you are.
In the mood for even richer sounds? You can easily connect two identical speakers together for fantastic stereo sound. Hear your music the way it was meant to be heard. Even when you're out and about, you won't miss a beat or a word.
This tough little speaker is ready for a day outside. An IPX4 rating means that the speaker can handle splashes from rain or sweat so you can relax and carry on listening.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
p62telum
06/09/2025
España
Recomendado
Me ha gustado bastante su sonido. Es cierto que estuve dudando entre este modelo y otros de otras marcas, pero por precio (buena oferta en Carrefour), reputacion de marca Philips y calidad, me incline por este. Los graves son profundos y los agudos claros sin distorsionar. Y lo mejor sin duda es la autonomia de bateria. Un compañero indispensable en mi mochila.
Pros
Autonomia de bateria, calidad de sonido, precio
Cons
Quiza un poco de diseño. La palabra Philips en grande en el frontal quedaria mas moderno. No se si existen mas colores. El mio es negro.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS1209BK Altavoz inalámbrico
Date of Use 2025-08-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS1209BK Altavoz inalámbrico
Date of Use 2025-08-06
France 54
11/06/2026
France
Bon compromis
Un bon compromis en entrée de gamme le tarif est la marque parmi le choix sur le marché Pour le voyage en avion la qualité du produit Pas de risque. ( la batterie)
This review was made for TAS1209BK Enceinte sans fil
Date of Use 2026-06-08
This review was made for TAS1209BK Enceinte sans fil
Date of Use 2026-06-08