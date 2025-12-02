2 year warranty
LED lightshow
Bass+ and Auracast™
20 hours of play time
Wrist strap, splash-proof
This compact portable speaker packs a punch for its size with 20 W max (10 W RMS) of rich sound. Twin passive radiators and our exclusive Bass+ technology keep the bass deep and tight—even if you're listening at lower volumes. There's also a built-in mic, so if a call comes in you can take it hands-free.
With up to 20 hours of play time on a single charge, you can keep the tunes coming all day and into the night. The handy wrist strap makes it easy to carry this speaker, and the IPX5 splash-proof build protects it from raindrops and spills. A 30 minute charge gets you 5 hours of play time, and a full recharge takes around 2.5 hours.
Playlists ready? Bluetooth® 5.4 brings you a steady connection for seamless streaming. Multipoint lets you connect to two Bluetooth® devices at the same time, and you can plug a portable music player or a thumb drive into the USB-A port on the speaker.
4.8
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Cazt
02/12/2025
United Kingdom
Great Bluetooth Speaker
I am really impressed with this Bluetooth speaker, it’s really lightweight and is easy to carry using the handle provided. The sound is really good and I love that it lights up with different colours. It is ideal for home, holidays or days out. It is easy to connect to devices but I have found that you have to disconnect to use in different ones. Overall really happy with the speaker.
Pros
Lightweight great sound
Cons
Trouble connecting to different devices without having to keep disconnecting from others
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2025-11-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2025-11-02
Wioleta992
26/11/2025
United Kingdom
Great speaker
Very Nice quality speaker looks high quality and the sound is great, very good r For travelling and keep battery Life long
Pros
Quality
Cons
Battery life
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2024-10-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2024-10-26
Ohdorian
14/12/2025
Italia
Ottimo sound
Ottimo altoparlante, sto provando questo altoparlante da circa un mese e mi piace tantissimo ha un sound molto potente per le sue dimensioni, bassi bilanciati benissimo e inoltre è molto semplice da collegare con bluetooth e cosa gradita il fatto che non perde il segnale, ha degli altoparlanti potenti e chiari con delle luci che puoi cambiare manualmente o disattivare molto rilassanti
Pros
Sound potente
Cons
Nulla
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS2000B Altoparlante wireless
Date of Use 2024-11-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS2000B Altoparlante wireless
Date of Use 2024-11-14
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
The IPX5 rating means that the speaker is protected against jets of water.